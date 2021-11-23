NVIDIA GauGAN2 AI can create photorealistic artwork from words

NVIDIA has released a new demonstration of its latest GauGAN AI in the form of GauGAN2 which uses deep learning models to turn written phrases or sentences into photorealistic images. Check out the quick demonstration video below to see the power of the system in action. By simply typing out a phrase the GauGAN2 will automatically create an image based on your input whether it be ocean waves breaking on beach rocks or a landscape.

“The deep learning model behind GauGAN allows anyone to channel their imagination into photorealistic masterpieces — and it’s easier than ever. Simply type a phrase like “sunset at a beach” and AI generates the scene in real time. Add an additional adjective like “sunset at a rocky beach,” or swap “sunset” to “afternoon” or “rainy day” and the model, based on generative adversarial networks, instantly modifies the picture.”

NVIDIA GauGAN2 text-to-image technology

“With the press of a button, users can generate a segmentation map, a high-level outline that shows the location of objects in the scene. From there, they can switch to drawing, tweaking the scene with rough sketches using labels like sky, tree, rock and river, allowing the smart paintbrush to incorporate these doodles into stunning images. The new GauGAN2 text-to-image feature can now be experienced on NVIDIA AI Demos, where visitors to the site can experience AI through the latest demos from NVIDIA Research. With the versatility of text prompts and sketches, GauGAN2 lets users create and customize scenes more quickly and with finer control.”

“GauGAN2 combines segmentation mapping, inpainting and text-to-image generation in a single model, making it a powerful tool to create photorealistic art with a mix of words and drawings. The demo is one of the first to combine multiple modalities — text, semantic segmentation, sketch and style — within a single GAN framework. This makes it faster and easier to turn an artist’s vision into a high-quality AI-generated image.”

