NVIDIA DriveWorks 4.0 now available to download

NVIDIA has today announced the availability of the latest NVIDIA DriveWorks 4.0 SDK making it available for developers to download from the official NVIDIA DRIVE Developer Download page. New features included in the latest NVIDIA DriveWorks 4.0 software include Sensor Abstraction Layer support for the Hesai P128 Lidar, Novatel PwrPak7-E1 SPAN GNSS + IMU module and U-blox ZED-F9K GNSS module. Together with a Static Calibration Recorder Tool to simplify data capture for AV sensor calibration.

“NVIDIA DRIVE platforms include an in-vehicle computer (DRIVE AGX) and complete reference architecture (DRIVE Hyperion), as well as an end-to-end simulation platform (DRIVE Sim) and deep neural network (DNN) training platforms (DGX). These platforms also include rich software developer kits (SDKs) to accelerate autonomous vehicle (AV) development.

NVIDIA DriveWorks 4.0

NVIDIA DriveWorks provides middleware functions on top of NVIDIA DRIVE OS that are fundamental to autonomous vehicle development. These consist of the sensor abstraction layer (SAL) and sensor plugins, data recorder, vehicle I/O support, and a deep neural network (DNN) framework. It’s modular, open, and designed to be compliant with automotive industry software standards.

With this latest release, you can leverage even more sensors for flexible, scalable self-driving solutions. Additionally, new recorder tools streamline data capture for straightforward autonomous vehicle sensor calibration.”

Source : NVIDIA

