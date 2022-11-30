BBT.live harnesses the NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform

BBT.live is a new technology powered by NVIDIA offering a software defined connectivity platform built on the NVIDIA BlueField data processing units (DPUs) to unlock the benefits of cloud-based connectivity solutions to businesses at every scale.

“As businesses of all sizes continue to migrate toward cloud-based applications and cybersecurity solutions, our new solution powered by NVIDIA is an important milestone in our journey to becoming the go-to company for anyone looking for seamless, secure, and high-performing connectivity between remote locations,” said Moshe Levinson, CEO of BBT.live. “We are honored to deploy our software-defined connectivity on the NVIDIA BlueField DPU and are grateful for the benefit that the BBT.live’s solution gets from leveraging its capabilities.”

BBT.live

“BBT.live’s software-defined connectivity platform can be installed on NVIDIA BlueField, bringing additional networking functionality to computer and server manufacturers (OEMs) and their customers. Deploying BBT.live’s software-defined connectivity capabilities on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs will ensure immediate access to the latest secure connectivity technology. The solution will enable full isolation of the network control and forwarding planes, aiming to simplify and improve network control and automation.”

“BBT.live software running on NVIDIA BlueField DPU is an isolated solution and a complete system-on-board that is only functional within its boundaries and interacts with computer hardware (uCPE) over a standard computer hardware interface. It is compatible with similar or allied systems of environment variables over the standard interface. The isolated solution (NVIDIA BlueField DPU with BBT.live software) prevents manipulative external interventions as it functions as a black box.”

“The NVIDIA BlueField DPU platform is based on NVIDIA’s system-on-chip that combines three main elements: a programmable, multi-core CPU, a high-performance network interface, and a set of flexible and programmable acceleration engines designed to improve application performance. By offloading data processing to the DPU, users can save CPU cycles while preserving the performance of distributed workloads.”

Source : BBT





