New NVIDIA Ampere Graphics Cards introduced

NVIDIA has unveiled its new Ampere Architecture GPUs created to provide computing power for professional artists, designers, engineers and virtual desktop users to work from anywhere. NVIDIA has introduced a new range of eight NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs for next-generation laptops, desktops and servers. The new NVIDIA RTX A5000 and NVIDIA RTX A4000 GPUs feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and CUDA cores to speed AI, graphics and real-time rendering up to 2x faster than previous generations. For professionals on the go needing thin and light devices, the new NVIDIA RTX A2000, NVIDIA RTX A3000, RTX A4000 and RTX A5000 laptop GPUs deliver accelerated performance without compromising mobility says NVIDIA.

The new range of Ampere Graphics Cards include the latest generations of Max-Q and RTX technologies and are backed by the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, which includes exclusive driver technology that enhances creative apps.

“Hybrid work is the new normal,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “RTX GPUs, based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, provide the performance for demanding workloads from any device so people can be productive from wherever they need to work.”

“This new NVIDIA Ampere GPU microarchitecture is a huge leap forward. I was shocked by the performance gain I saw with the NVIDIA RTX A5000 versus the equivalent model previous generation RTX when running applications such as Chaos Vantage and NVIDIA Omniverse,” said Robert Cervellione, studio leader of Design Technology at Woods Bagot. “It’s clear the NVIDIA RTX A5000 professional GPU was designed for this intensive multi-tasking compared to game-level cards.”

features of the NVIDIA RTX GPUs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture:

Second-Generation RT Cores: Up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, with the ability to run concurrent ray tracing, shading and denoising tasks.

Third-generation Tensor Cores: Up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, up to 10x with sparsity, with support for new TF32 and BFloat16 data formats.

CUDA Cores: Up to 2.5x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation for significant increases in graphics and compute workloads.

Desktop GPU features and technology include:

Up to 24GB of GPU memory: Double the memory of the previous generation, the RTX A4000 with 16GB GDDR6 memory and the RTX A5000 with 24GB of GDDR6 memory both support ECC memory for error-free computing. The RTX A5000 is expandable up to 48GB of memory using NVIDIA NVLink to connect two GPUs.

Virtualization: The RTX A5000 supports NVIDIA RTX vWS software for multiple high-performance virtual workstation instances that enable remote users to share resources to drive high-end design, AI and compute workloads.

PCIe Gen 4: Doubles the bandwidth of the previous generation and speeds up data transfers for data-intensive tasks such as AI, data science and creating 3D models.

Laptop GPU features and technology include:

Third-Gen Max-Q technology: For thin and light laptops that perform quieter and more efficiently with Dynamic Boost 2.0, WhisperMode 2.0, Resizable BAR and NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Up to 16GB of GPU memory: For the largest models, scenes, assemblies and advanced multi-application workflows.

Source : GNW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals