NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 software suite now available

NVIDIA has released its latest version of its AI Enterprise software suite as version 1.1 providing production support for VMware vSphere with Tanzu and validates Domino Data Lab Enterprise MLOps software. As well as expanding the range of NVIDIA-Certified Systems and channel partners to serve industries worldwide.

The latest NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 release has been optimized and certified by NVIDIA and includes production support for containerized AI with the NVIDIA software on VMware vSphere with Tanzu after previously only being available as a trial to test out during development. The latest release now allows businesses to run accelerated AI workloads on vSphere, running in both Kubernetes containers and virtual machines.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 software suite

“Among the top customer-requested features in NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 is production support for running on VMware vSphere with Tanzu, which enables developers to run AI workloads on both containers and virtual machines within their vSphere environments. This new milestone in the AI-ready platform curated by NVIDIA and VMware provides an integrated, complete stack of containerized software and hardware optimized for AI, all fully managed by IT.”

“Organizations are accelerating AI and ML development projects and VMware vSphere with Tanzu running NVIDIA AI Enterprise easily empowers AI development requirements with modern infrastructure services,” said Matt Morgan, vice president of Product Marketing, Cloud Infrastructure Business Group at VMware. “This announcement marks another key milestone for VMware and NVIDIA in our sustained efforts to help teams leverage AI across the enterprise.”

“This new integration enables more companies to cost-effectively scale data science by accelerating research, model development, and model deployment on mainstream accelerated servers.”

For more details on the latest NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 software suite jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

