Nutalkie mini walkie-talkie from $40

Nutalkie is a small walkie-talkie system designed for those that need to communicate for fun, or without the need to carry mobile phones, smartphones or to provide a backup when cellular service may not be available

Launched via Kickstarter this month the Nutalkie system is available saving 76% of the recommended retail price and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during April 2020. The development team responsible for creating the small walkie-talkie system explains more about its inspiration design and features.

“You probably have heard a lot of companies claiming that they have invented the handiest walkie-talkie, but I still know for a fact that we are currently producing the lightest and smallest walkie-talkie in the industry. It only weighs 10 grams with the volume parameters of 68x15x12(mm), it’s like a size of chocolate bite and a weight of a quarter. Our Nutalkie is able to communicate between two models from half mile to 1.25 miles，depends on the signal interruptions.”

For more information on the Nutalkie and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page by following the link below

Source : Kickstarter

