Nuro reveals third-gen autonomous vehicle

Nuro has announced its third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle designed specifically for last-mile delivery solutions. The autonomous vehicle was designed from the ground up to use no driver and doesn’t have a driver seat or controls for humans. The company says it’s an improvement on its previous design and can be produced at scale.

The company focused on safety, including designing it to be 20 percent smaller in width than the average passenger car to make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to pass the vehicle. One of the most interesting features is an external airbag that deploys across the front of the vehicle to help protect pedestrians in the event of an impact.

The vehicle is designed to operate in all environments and weather conditions year-round. Another critical design improvement in the third-generation vehicle is the ability to handle almost 500 pounds of cargo. The cargo area has modular compartments that can heat or cool foods across a range of 22 degrees Fahrenheit to 116 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, the vehicle has 27 cubic feet of storage compartments, which can handle up to 24 bags of groceries. Its top speed is 45 mph, and the car runs on electricity. Unfortunately, there is no indication of when the Nuro vehicle might be seen delivering in neighborhoods around the country.

