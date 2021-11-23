Nucleus analogue hybrid monophonic synthesizer hits Kickstarter

Musicians may be interested in a new analogue hybrid monophonic synthesizer launched via Kickstarter this month taking the form of Nucleus created by electronic instrument Artisan Mike Bachman. The Nucleus synthesizer has been designed to offer musicians a compact “powerhouse of sound” and features 3 oscillators. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $770 or £573 (depending on current exchange rates).

Nucleus Analog-Hybrid Monophonic Synthesizer

“In this day when it seems like so many are just resurrecting the past, we, at Artisan Electronic Instruments think art and technology have moved forward. And we want to bring something new into the world of synthesis. NUCLEUS is a unique and powerful monophonic Synthesizer that combines the sound design of East and West Coast ideas, blends Analog and Digital technologies, and packs a vast sound palette into an intuitive user aesthetic. Don’t be fooled by its compact size. The NUCLEUS is anything but a classic remake or just a “more of the same” Synthesizer. There is a lot of sonic synthesis power hidden behind that 60hp panel, an extraordinary amount for such a small instrument.”

If the Nucleus crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Nucleus analogue hybrid monophonic synthesizer project review the promotional video below.

“NUCLEUS fills any harmonic space with its complex 3 Oscillator block. Its analog and digital circuits churn out some serious walls of sound. This little machine ROARS!

Oscillator 1 is based on an analog discrete Saw-core circuit providing those classic Saw, Triangle, and variable pulse/PWM waveforms. Tied into it is a modulate-able 4 stage wavefolder for awesome metallic tones. The Sub-Oscillator has its own variable filter producing smooth pounding sine waves or all the way through a rich square.

Oscillator 2 is also a fully discrete analog design with Saw, Variable Pulse/PWM, and PWM with Sub-Octave. But that’s just the start. It also has a selectable 2 or 3 stage Digital Ring Modulator. The DRM combines the waveforms of all three Oscillators for some amazing tones heard nowhere else. If that were not enough, Oscillator 2 can Hard-Sync to a separately controlled digital 4th oscillator. Wait, there’s more, when not in Hard Sync, it can be Frequency Modulated by Oscillator 3 through a dedicated VCA controlling the FM depth in real-time.

scillator 3 is digital, why? To provide those unique sounds only found in the digital world. It still provides some clean anti-aliased standard shapes, like Sine and PWM but adds a few tricks, such as a variable slope Saw to Triangle wave, an adjustable width Swarm wave, and String tones using the Karplus-Strong physical model. There are ten slots for custom waveforms and a noise source. Oscillator 3 also has a bit-crusher/sample reducer effect to get into some dirty digital color.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the analogue hybrid monophonic synthesizer, jump over to the official Nucleus crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

