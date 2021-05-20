Nubia Z30 Pro with Snapdragon 888 unveiled

Nubia has announced a new Android smartphone, the Nubia Z30 Pro and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 256GB and 512GB of storage.

The Nubia Z30 Pro is equipped with a 6.67 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a 64 megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization, there is also a second and third 64 megapixel camera on the back of the device, plus an 8 megapixel periscope camera.

The Z30 pro features a 16 megapixel front facing camera for photos and videos and the handset comes with a 4600 mAh battery and 120W fast charging. The device will go on sale in China on the 25th of May and prices start at $777.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals