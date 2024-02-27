Nubia Flip 5G Folding Smartphone Unveiled at MWC

ZTE’s Nubia has launched a new folding smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the Nubia Flip 5G and the handset features a foldable OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, measuring 6.9 inches and offers a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 85.7%. This large, immersive screen provides a crisp and fluid viewing experience, thanks to its resolution of 1188 x 2790 pixels and a density of around 439 pixels per inch (PPI). The aspect ratio of 21:9 enhances the cinematic experience, making it ideal for streaming video content and gaming.

In addition to the main display, the device boasts a cover display that is an OLED panel, 1.43 inches in size, with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. This secondary screen offers added convenience, allowing users to quickly check notifications, time, and other important information without unfolding the device.

Under the hood, the Nubia Flip 5G is powered by the Qualcomm SM7450-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, manufactured using a 4 nm process. This octa-core processor, which includes a combination of Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 cores, is designed to deliver robust performance and energy efficiency. Coupled with the Adreno 644 GPU, the smartphone is equipped to handle demanding applications and games with ease.

The device runs on Android 13, providing users with the latest software features and security updates. However, it’s important to note that there is no card slot available for expandable storage, which means users will have to rely on the internal storage of 128GB and 6GB of RAM. While this may be sufficient for many users, those who require extensive storage for media and apps may find this limitation a consideration.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Nubia Flip 5G’s dual main camera setup, featuring a 50 MP wide-angle camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and a 2 MP depth sensor. This combination allows for high-resolution photos and depth-of-field effects, enhancing portrait shots. The camera system supports LED flash, HDR, and panorama, with video capabilities up to 4K resolution. The selfie camera, a 16 MP wide-angle lens, supports 1080p video recording at 30fps, ensuring high-quality video calls and selfies.

The Nubia Flip 5G offers stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a common trend in modern smartphones. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple positioning systems including GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and BDS, ensuring robust and precise location tracking.

NFC is included for contactless payments and easy pairing with compatible devices, but there is no radio functionality. The device charges via USB Type-C, supporting 33W wired charging that adheres to PD3.0 and QC4+ standards for fast battery replenishment.

The battery capacity is 4310 mAh, which is non-removable, striking a balance between size and battery life to support the energy demands of the high-refresh-rate screen and powerful chipset. The device will start at $599 and it will come in a choice of two colors, Gold or Black.

Source Nubia, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals