Novitech McLaren Artura Unveiled

NOVITEC, a renowned tuning company specializing in high-performance vehicles, has unveiled a comprehensive range of enhancements for the McLaren Artura, a hybrid sports car from the esteemed British automaker. With a focus on elevating both performance and aesthetics, NOVITEC’s upgrades include carefully designed aerodynamic components, high-tech forged wheels, and an innovative high-performance exhaust system. These enhancements are tailored to unlock the full potential of the Artura, providing enthusiasts with an unparalleled driving experience.

Aerodynamic Enhancements Developed in the Wind Tunnel

One of the standout features of NOVITEC’s enhancement package for the McLaren Artura is the aerodynamic kit. Developed through extensive testing in a wind tunnel, the kit comprises a range of carbon components, including a front spoiler, rear wing, and various trim elements. These additions not only lend the Artura a more aggressive and sporty appearance but also serve a functional purpose by improving handling stability at high speeds. The precise design of each component ensures optimal airflow, enhancing downforce and overall aerodynamic efficiency.

High-Performance Exhaust System for Increased Power and Sound

NOVITEC’s high-performance exhaust system is another highlight of their McLaren Artura enhancements. Available in either stainless steel or the lightweight and heat-resistant material INCONEL, this exhaust system is engineered to increase the power output of the Artura’s twin-turbo V6 engine by an impressive 35 horsepower. In addition to the performance gains, the exhaust system also delivers a distinctively sporty exhaust note, adding an auditory thrill to the driving experience. Customers can further customize their exhaust with options such as 999 fine gold plating and carbon-ringed tailpipes.

Customizable Interior Options for a Bespoke Experience

NOVITEC understands that true customization extends beyond exterior modifications. As such, they offer a wide array of interior customization options for the McLaren Artura. Customers can choose from the finest leathers and Alcantara in any desired color, allowing them to create a truly bespoke interior that reflects their personal style and preferences. From contrasting stitching to unique patterns and embroidery, NOVITEC’s skilled craftsmen ensure that every detail of the interior is tailored to the owner’s specifications, resulting in a one-of-a-kind driving environment.

Pricing and Availability of NOVITEC’s McLaren Artura Enhancements

For McLaren Artura owners seeking to elevate their vehicle’s performance and style, NOVITEC’s enhancements are available for immediate order. The pricing of these upgrades varies depending on the specific components and customization options selected. The high-performance exhaust system and aerodynamic kit, for example, are priced separately, allowing customers to choose the enhancements that align with their preferences and budget. To obtain detailed pricing information and discuss availability, interested buyers can contact NOVITEC directly.

Source Novitec



