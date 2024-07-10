Windsible miniature wind tunnel lets you test your diecast models

Are you a diecast model enthusiast looking to take your hobby to the next level? The Windsible desktop wind tunnel for diecast models is here to transform your experience. This compact device is designed to bring the world of aerodynamics right to your desktop, allowing you to conduct professional-grade experiments on your favorite models.

Imagine having the ability to test the aerodynamics of your diecast cars just like a professional aerodynamicist. With the Windsible desktop wind tunnel, you can do just that. This innovative gadget is perfect for hobbyists, curious minds, and aspiring designers who want to delve deeper into the science of aerodynamics without breaking the bank.

Windsible Revolutionizes the diecast model hobby with professional-grade aerodynamic testing.

Compact and affordable, making it accessible for hobbyists and aspiring designers.

Features a personalized smoke effect display for visualizing airflow.

Available in various sizes to accommodate different model requirements.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $129 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Windsible wind tunnel is its accessibility. Unlike traditional wind tunnel labs that are often expensive and out of reach for most individuals, this desktop version is affordable and easy to use. Whether you’re testing commercially available models or your own custom designs, the Windsible wind tunnel provides a hands-on experience that is both educational and entertaining. Imagine the thrill of seeing how your custom-designed diecast car performs under different aerodynamic conditions, all from the comfort of your home.

Model Wind Tunnel

The device also comes with a personalized smoke effect display, adding a visual element to your experiments that makes the aerodynamic flow around your models visible. This feature not only enhances the learning experience but also makes it more engaging and fun. You can see the airflow patterns in real-time, allowing you to make adjustments and improvements to your models based on actual data. This kind of immediate feedback is invaluable for anyone serious about understanding the intricacies of aerodynamics.

Available in various sizes, the Windsible wind tunnel can accommodate different model requirements, ensuring that you can test a wide range of diecast cars. Whether you’re a seasoned hobbyist or just starting out, this desktop wind tunnel is a must-have tool for anyone serious about understanding and improving the aerodynamics of their models. Imagine the satisfaction of fine-tuning your diecast car’s design and seeing measurable improvements in its aerodynamic performance. The Windsible wind tunnel makes this possible, turning a simple hobby into a deeply rewarding and educational experience.

If the Windsible campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Windsible desktop model wind tunnel project consider the promotional video below.

Moreover, the Windsible wind tunnel is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Its intuitive controls and straightforward setup mean you can start experimenting almost immediately. No need for extensive training or specialized knowledge; the device is designed to be accessible to everyone. This ease of use, combined with its professional-grade capabilities, makes it a unique and valuable addition to any diecast model enthusiast’s toolkit.

In summary, the Windsible desktop wind tunnel for diecast models is a catalyst. It brings the complex world of aerodynamics into your home, making it accessible and enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to enhance your understanding of aerodynamics, improve your model designs, or simply have fun experimenting, the Windsible wind tunnel is the perfect tool for you.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the desktop model wind tunnel, jump over to the official Windsible crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

