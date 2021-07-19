Novitec Ferrari SF90 comes with 1033 horsepower

Novitec have taken the Ferrari SF90 and given it some extra power and a number of upgrades, the car comes with an impressive 1033 horsepower.

The new Novitec Ferrari SF90 comes with some new 20 inch and 21 inch hi tech forged wheels and sport springs and an updated high performance exhaust system and more.

The outstanding features of the first NOVITEC upgrade for the hybrid powertrain of the SF90 Stradale are a thrilling sound and an additional boost in performance. To this end, the powerplant engineers of the German refinement specialist developed an elaborately calibrated high-performance exhaust system with 100-cell metal catalysts and two stainless tailpipes with a diameter of 112 millimeters and carbon embellishers that further upgrade the rear end visually as well.

The NOVITEC system optimizes the exhaust flow, which lets the four-liter, eight-cylinder with two turbochargers breathe more freely. In addition, the fully thermally insulated system reduces the temperatures in the engine bay, which likewise contributes to the optimized performance. An optionally available 999 fine-gold plating can further improve heat dissipation.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Ferrari SF90 over at the Novitec website at the link below, there are a number of different upgrade options to choose from .

Source Novitec

