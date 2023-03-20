Novitec has unveiled its latest modified Ferrari, the Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB and the car will get a range of upgrades over the standard 296 GTB.

The new Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB comes with an extra 38 horsepower, making the total output 868 horsepower and it gets some upgraded wheels 21 and 22-inch wheels from Vossen.

The new 296 GTB is the latest example of how consistently Ferrari implements the technology transfer from its current Formula 1 racecars to the production of state-of-the-art hybrid high-performance sports cars. This includes not only the newly designed twin-turbo V6 engine, but also the MGU-K electric generator and motor positioned right behind it. As the world’s leading refinement specialist for the super powerful cars from Maranello, NOVITEC naturally also offers tailor-made designs for the Ferrari 296 GTB that make the two-seater even more dynamic and striking. A NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system, available in various variants, sports catalysts and turbo inlets with optimized airflow ensure that the internal combustion engine can breathe better. This increases the system output of the sports car by 38 horsepower to 638 kW / 868 hp. Further performance upgrades for the Ferrari 296 series are under development. The NOVITEC design studio is already diligently working on sportily styled aerodynamic-enhancement components for the mid-engine sports car. Tailor-made NOVITEC hi-tech wheels including the particularly exclusive variant featuring diameters of 21 and 22 inches have already been created in cooperation with Vossen. The available NOVITEC sports springs make the handling even more agile. For customizing the cockpit, NOVITEC offers exclusive interior design options fashioned with the greatest love of detail in a vast range of colors.

You can find out more details about the Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB over at The Novitec website at the link below, the car is available with a wide range of upgrades.

Source Novitec





