Nothing Phone 2 lands in India

The new Nothing Phone 2 smartphone is now available in India, the handset has gone on sale today and pricing for the handset starts at INR 44,999 which is about $548, this is for the 8GB model. The 12GB of RTAM version starts at INR 49,999 which is about $610 at the current exchange rate, the handset is available from Flipkart.

As a reminder the new Nothing Phone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The handset comes with two RAM and three storage options, these are 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, the device also comes with a 470-0 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

The Nothing Phone 2 features a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the back. On the rear of the handset, there are two 50-megapixel cameras. The main camera comes with a wide-angle lens and the second camera features an ultrawide lens.

On the front of the new Nothing Phone, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. The device is available in a choice of two colors, white and gray, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Flipkart, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals