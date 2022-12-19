Nothing Phone (1) to see limited US launch

We previously heard that the Nothing Phone (1) would not be headed to the USA, although there is a new Nothing Phone in the works for the USA.

Now it has been revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be made available in the USA as prt of a limited release with a testing program.

The news was announced by Nothing CEO Car Pei in Twitter, you can see the tweet below which mentions the limited ISA release.

Preparing for a US launch 🇺🇸 While Android 13 Open Beta is gradually being rolled out in our existing markets, we will be extending it to the US market via a testing program with access to Phone (1). Would love to get feedback from our community there. Stay tuned. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 15, 2022

As we can see from the tweet, there are no details as yet on how you will be able to test out the Nothing Phone in the USA.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device also features a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50 megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization and a secondary 50 megapixel ultrawide camera.

As yet there are no details on when the handset will be available and who will be able to test it out in the USA.

Source Phandroid





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals