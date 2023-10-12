Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 released for Nothing Phone 2

Nothing has announced the release of Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 for the Nothing Phone 2 smartphone, the software is based on Google’s Android 14 OS and it brings a range of new features to the handset.

The new Nothong OS beta brings a range of new features to the Nothing Phone 2, this includes various Android 14 features plus some other new features from Nothing as well.

Here are some of the features that are included in the new beta:

Nothing OS:

Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customise the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favourite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

‎

You can find out more details about the new Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 for the Nothing Phone 2 over at Nothing at the link below, you can download the software to try it out on your device.

Source Nothing



