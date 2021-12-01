Nothing ear (1) black edition headphones unveiled

Carl Pei’s Nothing company has unveiled a new version of their Nothing ear (1) headphones, the Nothing ear (1) black edition.

The previous model came with a clear casing which let you see the internal parts of the headphones, these new ones are black.

Today Nothing has announced a new black edition of its sellout debut device, ear (1). The lightweight true wireless earbuds has kept its distinctive transparent case, whilst featuring a new smoky finish and a matte black colourway of the silicone earbuds and internal casing. With up to 34 hours* playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including Active Noise Cancellation, the £99 Nothing ear (1) black limited edition has the same full feature set as the highly rated original ear (1).

Additionally, the London-based consumer tech brand has confirmed that ear (1) is now carbon neutral. Nothing worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label, which the company hopes will empower users to make better informed purchases.

You can find out more details about the new Nothing ear (1) black headphones at the link below, they will go on sale from the 13th of December at Nothing, Selfridges and Amazon.

