Skullcandy Transparency headphones with net zero carbon footprint

Skullcandy has created a new environmentally friendly range of headphones in the form of Transparency with a net zero carbon footprint. The limited edition headphones contains carbon emissions equivalent of 12.14 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits and are priced at $115 for the Hesh Evo wireless headphones or $50 for the Jib True 2 wireless earbuds offering the equivalent of 5.70 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits.

“Every product has an impact on the environment — from materials and manufacturing to packaging, shipping and infrastructure. We can’t completely eliminate that impact, but we’re working every day to reduce our carbon footprint. From this series forward, we’re dedicated to 100% transparency about our impact on the environment and what we’re doing to work toward a cleaner world.

We’ve been working closely with Protect Our Winters for about four years, now. During this time, they have continually helped us educate our customers and ramp up our environmental efforts through aggressive sustainability and upcycling programs. You can rock your Transparency headphones with pride, knowing that a portion of the proceeds of this limited edition goes to POW to help them in their fight.”

Net zero carbon footprint

“Hesh Evo gives you big, premium sound without the big, premium price tag. This product contains a carbon emissions equivalent of 12.14 kg, which we neutralize with the purchase of carbon offset credits. And, like all Skullcandy products, Hesh Evo uses 100% recyclable packaging. There’s more to the Transparency Series than just Hesh Evo. We brought see-through style to one of our favorite earbuds, too.”

“From materials and manufacturing to packaging, shipping and infrastructure, everything produced or consumed has an adverse effect on the environment,” said Nelson Fortier, Senior Director of Brand and Product Marketing, Skullcandy. “The Transparency Series serves as a platform to educate and empower our consumers, while raising awareness for environmental responsibility. By divulging our products’ impact, Skullcandy is raising the bar for accountability as we work to decrease our impact with each new product.

Alongside continuous improvements to products to decrease carbon footprint, Skullcandy has a variety of notable sustainability initiatives in motion:

1,000,000 Pound Pledge – Promise to keep 1,000,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills by 2025

Upcycling Program – Upcycles returned products from retailers to enable an extended product life with a portion of proceeds benefiting Protect Our Winters.

100% Recyclable Packaging

Recycling Program – Empowers customers to do their part by sending in any brand’s old headphones or earbuds for proper recycling

Carbon Checkout Program – Allows Skullcandy.com customers to round up their purchase, making their order carbon neutral

Product Lifecycle Analysis – Leverages carbon footprint insights from EcoChain to inform future manufacturing and design decisions

Lean, Green Manufacturing Process – Reduces labor, materials, energy usage and waste to ensure Skullcandy production has the least environmental impact possible

Source : Skullcandy

