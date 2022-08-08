LG T90 TONE Free wireless earbuds unveiled

LG has introduced its new flagship ONE Free earbuds this week building on previous versions and featuring several upgrades including a new internal structure with larger drivers. LG has used use graphene, a premium material that reduces vibration while boosting audio quality, to enable the T90s to offer users “dynamic, yet balanced and crisp sound and deeper, more satisfying bass”. The Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from LG’s long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio offer users a more natural sound stage with a clear center image.

LG T90 wireless earbuds

“LG’s new TONE Free models also ship with the UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help keep the earbuds hygienically clean. New for 2022, LG’s UVnano technology provides wider coverage, sterilizing all parts of the ear gels. Additionally, the T90s adopt medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to reduce the risk of skin irritation in the ear canal. Outstanding user convenience is another key benefit of LG’s TONE Free earbuds, which now boast enhanced connectivity and wider compatibility. Plug & Wireless, a feature that enables the charging case to double as a Bluetooth transmitter, enhanced with a useful, new voice chat function that is ideal for conference calls and for chatting with friends while gaming. With the included USB-C to AUX cable, users can plug the case into a radio, treadmill, in-flight entertainment system and a wide range of other products to enjoy the wireless freedom and first-class sound quality.”

“What’s more, LG’s T90 TONE Free Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world’s first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices. Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience, so users will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favorite streaming series or playing video games. Dolby Head Tracking together with Dolby Atmos content further elevate the listening experience, providing incredible detail, depth and clarity. The T90s are the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds – an advanced solution that expands spatial dimensionality for stereo entertainment.”

LG’s 2022 TONE Free true wireless earbuds will be available to purchase at the end of August 2022 and provide up to 10 hours of battery life or 30 hours when utilising the charging case battery. Unfortunately no pricing or availability has been released by LG as yet but as soon cities we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : LG

