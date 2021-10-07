Nokia T20 Android tablet gets unboxed (Video)

Yesterday Nokia announced their new Android tablet, the Nokia T20, the device is designed to be a budget friendly tablet that retail for under £200 in the UK.

There are two models in the range a WiFi only model that costs £179.99 and an LTE model that costs £199.99.

Now we get to find out more details about Nokia’s new Android tablet in an unboxing and hands on video from Tech Spurt, lets find out more details about the device.

As a reminder the new Nokia T20 tablet comes with a Unisoc T610 octa core processor and there is a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage. If you need some extra storage it also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device also features a 10.4 inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 15:9 aspect ratio.

Other specifications on the new Nokia Android tablet include a 5 megapixel front facing camera for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Nokia are now taking pre-orders of Nokia T20 tablet and you can find out full details over at the Nokia website.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

