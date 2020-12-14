Nokia Purebook X14 laptop unveiled

Nokia has launched a new laptop in India, the Nokia Purebook X14 and it comes with a 14 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and features 512GB of storage.

The new Nokia Purebook X14 comes with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB C and one USB 2.0 and it also has Ethernet, HDMI and a 46.7 WHr battery.

The battery will five you up to eight hours of usage and it comes with a 65W charger and Windows 10 Home Plus, the device will be sold though Flipkart and will retail for INR 59,990 which is about $815 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

