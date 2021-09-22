Nokia G50 smartphone gets official

HMD Global has announced the launch of their latest smartphone, the Nokia G50 and the handset is available in the UK from today.

The new Nokia G50 comes with a 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor.

The device will be available with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a so a third option which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset also features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device features a range of camera which include an 8 megapixel Selfie camera. On the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also features a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global: “Our mission from day one has been to make quality mobile technology accessible to everyone around the world. With Nokia G50, we are proud to put 5G in the pockets of even more people, supported by trusted partnerships for best-in-class experiences.[iv] And not only today, but for years to come too thanks to our regular software updates and quality materials. We want to empower people to feel good about keeping their smartphone for longer and combat the upgrade culture so we can all reduce our carbon footprint.[v]”

The new Nokia G50 smartphone is now available to buy direct from Nokia for £199, Nokia have also said that their new Nokia Clarity Earbuds will be available from next month for £69.99.

Source Nokia

