Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones now available in the UK for £59.99

The new Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones are now available to buy in the UK and Nokia are offering them an an introductory price of £59.99, they normally retail for £79.99.

These new wireless headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and will give you up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge.

Power through those endless conference calls with the crisp, rich audio experience of the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones. Featuring added 40mm dynamic drivers, enabling great low-end sounds and strong bass, you can enjoy your workout playlist on full blast or disappear in the world of entertainment with your favourite shows. What’s more, you don’t need to worry about running out of juice halfway through your day; with the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones you can enjoy up to 40 hours of wireless play time1 giving you plenty of time until recharge. Plus, limitless playback is always an option thanks to the 3.5mm audio cable.

Enjoy trouble-free connection to all your devices thanks to universal Bluetooth® 5.0 compatibility, making it the perfect accessory regardless of which operating system you’re using. For extra comfort, the foldable headband design and robust anodized aluminium outer cover with comfortable, soft earpads ensure that the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones are a truly portable, reliable and affordable audio solution for anyone looking for great sound that goes where you go.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals