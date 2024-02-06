Nokia and Vivo sign new 5G patent agreement

Nokia has announced it has signed a new 5G patent agreement with Vivo, the new agreement will be a multi-year agreement between the two companies and Nokia will receive catch-up payments from Vivo.

This new agreement between Nokia and Vivo will put an end to any previous legal disputes between the two companies, Nokia has said that this is the sixth agreement they have arranged with major smartphone makers in the last 13 months.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “This is the sixth major smartphone patent license agreement we have signed in the past thirteen months, and we have now almost completed our smartphone license renewal cycle. Together these licensing agreements demonstrate Nokia’s significant contribution to developing key technologies relied upon by the entire smartphone industry and they will provide long-term stability to our licensing business for years to come.” Lukander added: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with vivo which reflects mutual respect for each other’s intellectual property rights. vivo is one of the leading players in the global smartphone industry. We look forward to bringing more innovation to their users around the world through our collaboration.”

Xianwen Xu, General Manager of Legal Affairs Department at vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., stated, “We are pleased to have reached a global cross-license agreement with Nokia. Signing the agreement, reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other’s patent value in cellular technology and it also plays a significant role in fostering a positive development environment within the industry. We are dedicated to investing in R&D of smart devices and intelligent services, providing extraordinary hi-tech products and services for users worldwide.”

