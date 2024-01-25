Nokia and Oppo sign 5G patent agreement

Nokia has announced that it has signed a new patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, the agreement will see Nokia receive payments from Oppo for a multi-year period, and there will also be payments for previous years.

This new agreement resolves any previous litigation between Nokia and Oppo and the catch-payments will cover any previous license fees that were due during the time the two companies were in dispute.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have reached a cross-license agreement with OPPO that reflects the mutual respect for each other’s intellectual property and Nokia’s investments in R&D and contributions to open standards. OPPO is one of the leading companies in the global smartphone market and we look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world. The new agreement – along with the other major smartphone agreements we have concluded over the past year – will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business.”

Feng Ying, OPPO’s Chief Intellectual Property Officer, stated: “We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing for 5G standard-essential patents. This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other’s intellectual property and lays the foundation for future collaboration between OPPO and Nokia. OPPO continues to advocate for reasonable royalty fees and a long-term approach to intellectual property that supports the resolution of disputes through amicable negotiations and mutual respect for the value of all intellectual property.”

You can find out full details about the new patent licensing agreement between Nokia and Oppo over at Nokia’s website at the link below.

Source Nokia



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals