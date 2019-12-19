Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 in the UK

HMD Global has announced that they are releasing Android 10 for another one of their smartphones in the UK, the Nokia 7.1.

This is the third of their Nokia handsets to get Android 10 and it joins the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1.

Nokia smartphones maintain their position as leaders in fast OS updates and are once again at the forefront of the latest Android 10 deployment. As an Android One programme smartphone, the Nokia 7.1 launched with a promise of with three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. With Android 10 being the Nokia 7.1’s second OS update, HMD Global consolidates its commitment to Nokia phones getting better over time with consistent software updates. As of today the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.1 will all be upgraded to Android 10.

Nokia 7.1 fans will get to experience a whole host of new features with Android 10, including:

Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers

Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take

Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important (try it now in Beta)

Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

You can find out more information about the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.1 over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals