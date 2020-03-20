Nokia 5.3 Android smartphone gets official

Earlier we saw the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone and now we have another device from HMD Global, the Nokia 5.3.

The new Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 3GB, 4GB and 6GB of RAM and also 64GB of storage and it features four cameras on the back.

On the rear of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, the handset comes with Android 10 and it features a 4000 mAh battery.

Featuring a number of Nokia smartphone firsts for phenomenal value, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad camera, the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform and the signature two-day battery lifei. The AI-powered quad-camera helps capture the perfect shot no matter where you are, even in dim light, thanks to Night Mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses help you capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots. And with its large 6.55” screen, the Nokia 5.3 helps make the most out of streaming your favourite shows and playing games all day long. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android™ 10 and gives fans faster access to Google Assistant² via the dedicated button.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia 5.3 smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals