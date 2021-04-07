Nokia 3.2 gets the Android 11 update

HMD Global has announced that they have released the Android 11 update for their Nokia 3.2 smartphone, the update brings a range of new features to the handset.

The update is being rolled out as an over the air update and should be available for you device from today, you can check if it is available from the settings menu.

The Nokia 3.2 launched with the promise of three years’ worth of security updates and two years of OS upgrades. This latest upgrade to Android 11 further highlights HMD Global’s desire to deliver upgrades across the Nokia smartphone portfolio regardless of the handset’s price point.



We are one of the market leaders in the breath of devices supported for OS upgrades, starting from phones at the £120 price range, founded on our principles of value and accessibility to our fans.

Nokia smartphones are proven to provide one of the most comprehensive software and security updates. They offer pure, secure and up-to-date smartphone experiences without bloatware to slow them down or take up space. Counterpoint Research found 98% of Android smartphones still offer inconsistent software and security updates or none at all.

You can find out more information about the Android 11 software update for the Nokia 3.2 over at HMD Global at the link below.

Source HMD Global

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals