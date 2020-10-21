Nokia 2 V Tella smartphone launched on Verizon

Nokia has revealed a new smartphone for Verizon Wireless, the Nokia 2 V Tella and it is being sold via Wallmart in the US.

The Nokia 2 V Tella will retail for $89 and the handset comes with a 5.45 inch HD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage, it also features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset comes with Android 10 and it features a 3000 mAh battery an 10W charging, it also comes with an 8 megapixel rear camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President North America, HMD Global, said:

“As we continue to work with Verizon, we are proud to announce the Nokia 2 V Tella. It is important to us that we deliver the quality, reliability, and design that Nokia phones are known for, because every customer wants to get the perfect shot, get on-the-go assistance with day-to-day tasks, and ease their minds with improved security features regardless of how much they’re spending. The Nokia 2 V Tella makes high-quality smartphone technology accessible to everyone, whether they’re looking for a great entry level postpaid device or the best prepaid experience they can find.”

You can find out more information about the new Nokia 2 V Tella smartphone over at HMD Global at the link below.

Source HMD, GSM Arena

