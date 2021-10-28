Learn about Node-RED with the Raspberry Pi Learning Kit tutorial

Sequent Microsystems has created a new Raspberry Pi learning kit complete with a Node-RED tutorial providing an easy way to learn about automation control interfaces using Node-RED from simple beginnings to more advanced concepts perfect for students, teachers and hobbyists. If you are interested in learning more about how to use the Raspberry Pi and Node-RED then the new tutorials launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website with more investigation. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $50 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

Learn about Node-RED with the Raspberry Pi tutorials

“Node-RED is a programming tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways. It provides a browser-based editor that makes it easy to design flows using nodes from a large library covering a wide range of automation tasks. The Learning Kit Card needs 5V/50mA to operate with the relays off, or 200mA with both relays on. It is powered from the Raspberry Pi through the GPIO connector. A Raspberry Pi power supply able to provide minimum 3A is recommended.”

This project brings to Raspberry Pi all the common interfaces needed to connect to the automation world:

– One RS485 serial port

– One PWM output capable of driving a 5VDC/100mA motor

– Four optically isolated contact closure inputs

– Two relays capable of driving 8A and 24V loads with LED status

– One 0-10V input and output

– One 4-20mA input and output

– On-board push-button

– Four general purpose LEDs

If the Node-RED crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Node-RED tutorials project view the promotional video below.

“The optional Add-on kit contains six cable assemblies which let you experiment with the I/O interfaces of the Learning Kit. The Node-RED tutorial will have ample description of each interface, teaching you how to interact with it without writing a single line of code. Command line and Python drivers will also be available for each assembly. Simply plug in the accessory plug into the corresponding port and run the software”

“The Learning Card will work with any Raspberry Pi version 3 or 4, but we recommend using the latest (4). Make sure you get a power supply and an SD Card. If you have never programmed the SD Card, you should get it pre-programmed for the Raspberry Pi of your choice.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the tutorials, jump over to the official Node-RED crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

