Power your next project over Ethernet using the Raspberry Pi Zero PoE USB Hub HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to add network cable connectivity to the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero mini PC may be interested in the Raspberry Pi Zero power over Ethernet (PoE) USB Hub HAT available from online retailers such as the Pi Hut store and more priced at $25 or £22 (depending on your location). Specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi Zero the HAT and 802.3af-compliant power sourcing equipment, you can power your Raspberry Pi Zero (and provide a 10/100 internet connection) via a single RJ-45 cable.

As well as offering extra connectivity via three extended USB ports, offering compatibility with USB 2.0 and 1.1 standards. Unlike traditional HATs/pHATs for the Pi Zero, this board fits to the underside of the Zero using ‘pogo’ pins to make connections, leaving your GPIO pins free for attaching other HATs and hardware.

Raspberry Pi Zero PoE USB Hub HAT specifications

– Designed for Raspberry Pi Zero

– Incorporates RTL8152B Ethernet chip, with 10M / 100M auto-negotiation RJ45 port

– PoE (Power over Ethernet) feature, 802.3af-compliant

– Fully isolated SMPS (Switch Mode Power Supply)

– 3x extended USB ports, compatible with USB 2.0 / 1.1

– Pogo pin connections – GPIO left free for your projects

– PoE Power Input: 37V – 57V DC In

– Power Output: 5V 2.5A DC Out

– Network Standard: IEEE 802.3af-compliant PoE

– Dimensions: 23.10mm x 65mm

Source : Pi Hut : MagPi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals