Raspberry Pi Zero HAT barcode scanner

Amrit Singh has returned to Kickstarter for 5th time to launch his latest electronics project in the form of the Raspberry Pi barcode scanner. The compact wireless device features a buzzer, wireless connectivity, micro-USB port, a 1D and 2D scanner and a 1.14 inch LCD screen.

Specifically created for projects that require the scanning of barcodes. The Raspberry Pi HAT can scan 20 different barcode symbologies and as the name suggests will work with the Pi Zero range of mini PC systems.

“The Zero Barcode HAT has an on board DE2120 scanner module with a 1.14” LCD screen of 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The device has an on-board scanning button which notifies the scan through a buzzer. Its micro-USB port give you an opportunity to access two-way communication, i.e. via GPIO pins and micro USB data transfer. Design of this barcode HAT makes it simple for the users to explore all the DE2120’s features without having to deal with the complicated wires. Through appropriate drive circuits, a buzzer, a push-button tactile switch, and a status LED & Power LED scanning to become easier.”

If the Amrit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Amrit Raspberry Pi Zero barcode scanner project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“I am a trained embedded engineer. I have understood all the points of the Kickstarter guidelines. I am ready with the necessary machinery so that I can provide the order on time. This mini barcode machine is loaded with many features to brighten up your day.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Raspberry Pi Zero barcode scanner, jump over to the official Amrit crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

