Noble FoKus Apollo over-ear headphones $649

Noble, a leader in the design and development of universal and custom in-ear monitors, has announced its first-ever over-ear Noble headphone model, the FoKus Apollo. This groundbreaking product is the world’s first to feature a dynamic driver and planar magnetic driver hybrid speaker arrangement. This unique combination promises an audio experience like no other, blending the accuracy and clarity of planar magnetic drivers with the power and body of dynamic drivers.

Noble FoKus Apollo Headphones

Key Takeaways World’s first patented 40 mm dynamic driver + 14.5 mm planar magnetic hybrid driver speaker arrangement

Integrated ADI chip with 3 microphones per side for hybrid ANC with up to -35db reduction depth

Support for LDAC, aptX HD, AAC, and SBC codecs

80 hours of playtime without ANC, 60 hours with ANC

Multipoint connection and superior transparency mode

Compatible with Noble FoKus app for personalized EQ adjustments

Includes a removable boom mic and 3.5 mm audio cable for wired mode

Premium materials: anodized aluminum frame, Alcantara headband, replaceable protein leather earpads

Innovative Hybrid Driver Technology

The FoKus Apollo Noble headphone are a testament to the companies commitment to innovation and quality. The headphones feature a patented 40 mm dynamic driver and a 14.5 mm planar magnetic driver. Planar magnetic drivers are renowned for their delicacy and accuracy, offering crystal-clear mid and high frequencies without the blurring effects of excessive inertia. On the other hand, dynamic drivers excel in delivering robust bass by moving significant amounts of air. By combining these two technologies, the FoKus Apollo achieves a stunningly balanced audio profile, providing both clarity and depth.

Advanced Features and Superior Build Quality

Noble has spared no expense in equipping the FoKus Apollo with top-of-the-line features and materials. The integrated ADI chip, combined with three microphones per side, offers superior hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a reduction depth of up to -35db. The headphones support high-quality audio codecs such as LDAC, aptX HD, AAC, and SBC, ensuring that users experience the best possible sound quality.

The FoKus Apollo also features an impressive battery life, offering up to 80 hours of playtime without ANC and 60 hours with ANC. Additional features like multipoint connection and transparency mode enhance the user experience, making these headphones highly intuitive and versatile. Users can manage all these features through the Noble FoKus app, which also allows for personalized EQ adjustments.

Pricing and Availability

The Noble FoKus Apollo headphones will be available for purchase starting September 3rd from the official NobleAudio website and selected retailers worldwide. Priced at $649 in the United States, £599 in the United Kingdom, and €699 in Europe, these headphones offer a premium audio experience that justifies the investment.

The FoKus Apollo comes with a range of accessories to enhance its versatility. The package includes an EVA carrying case, a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable, a USB-C cable, a two-prong airline adapter, a 1/4″ adapter, and a detachable boom mic. The high-quality built-in microphone and the removable boom mic make these headphones an excellent choice for communication, whether for gaming, streaming, or podcasting.

The headphones are constructed from premium materials, including an anodized aluminum frame, an Alcantara headband, and replaceable protein leather earpads. These materials not only provide supreme comfort but also add to the headphones’ durability and isolation capabilities.

Noble’s FoKus Apollo ANC headphones set a new standard in audio quality and innovation. With its unique hybrid driver technology, advanced features, and premium build quality, the FoKus Apollo is poised to become a catalyst in the world of over-ear headphones. For those interested in exploring other areas of audio technology, Noble’s range of in-ear monitors and true wireless earbuds also offer exceptional performance and craftsmanship.



