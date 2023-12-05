Building no-code GPT custom actions using Relevance AI

The integration of large language models like GPT into various applications has been a game-changer, yet often daunting for those without extensive coding skills. Enter Relevance AI, a cutting-edge platform that is revolutionizing this space by enabling the creation of no-code GPT custom actions. This article delves into the innovative world of building no-code custom actions using Relevance AI, a solution that demystifies the complexity traditionally associated with such integrations.
It offers a deep dive into how Relevance AI empowers users to harness the full potential of GPT models, transforming them into powerful tools for a wide array of applications, all without the need to write a single line of code. This breakthrough approach opens up a world of possibilities for non-developers and developers alike, making the most advanced AI technologies accessible and adaptable to a multitude of use cases.
What is Relevance AI?
Advanced use-cases leveraging LLMs can be built by using chains. These are some of the common ones we see companies get started with. However, what they create after that is as varied and impressive as the product teams building them.
- Retrieval + Question and Answering
- Natural language to nQL (SQL, JSON, regex etc)
- Documentation extraction (PDF to CSV)
- Recursive chains (Agents)
The power of artificial intelligence (AI) can now be harnessed by anyone, not just the tech experts, thanks to Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs). These AI models are changing the way we interact with technology, making it possible to automate tasks, analyze data, and even communicate with customers in ways that were once the stuff of science fiction. And the best part? You don’t need to be a programmer to create these custom AI tools.
Platforms like Relevance AI are breaking down the barriers that once made AI seem out of reach for most businesses. They offer a no-code solution that allows you to tailor AI to meet your specific needs. Imagine you’re looking to build an AI assistant that can help with tasks like researching companies, finding potential leads, and sending personalized messages on LinkedIn. With Relevance AI, you can set up these tools without writing a single line of code.
GPT custom actions
Watch the video below created by Liam Ottley on how you can use Relevance AI to create GPT custom actions without writing any code.
What are GPT custom actions?
