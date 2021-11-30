ONE Arduino IoT voice controlled Nixie clock

Electronics designer Marcin Saj with over 15 years experience in the electronics industry has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch his new versatile nixie clock. Based on the Arduino platform and equipped with Arduino IoT Cloud technology, voice control and support for Amazon Alexa the nixie clock also features interchangeable nixie tube sockets supporting dozens of different nixie tubes allowing you to customize your clock to your exact liking.

ONE Nixie tube clock features and specifications

You do not need to change the program code if you are changing nixie tubes or tube sockets, even if they are multi-segment tubes such as B7971, B8971. The clock has a auto-detection feature and selects the appropriate sub-programs to control detected tubes by itself.

feature and selects the appropriate sub-programs to control detected tubes by itself. The heart of the clock is Arduino Nano / Every / 33 IoT

26 interchangeable nixie tube sockets available

Option to connect to the Arduino IoT Cloud

Control option from a smartphone app (iOS and Android) or a web browser

Several dedicated tutorials available on how to learn and use Arduino IoT Cloud with ONE Nixie Clock

27 Arduino example program codes – ready to upload

Voice control option via Alexa assistant

Time synchronization option via WiFi

Easy to assemble

All SMD (surface-mount) components are alredy soldered, only THT “thru-hole” components required soldering

Support provided during assembly and start-up of the clock

Clock has rgb led backlight

Accurate real-time clock for timekeeping

The clock requires an external standard 12V 1.5A power supply (power supply is not included)

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $90 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With 26 interchangeable nixie tube sockets, this unique device allows you to connect most existing nixie tubes. The clock is based on the Arduino Nano, you can connect it to the Arduino IoT Cloud, you can control the clock from the smartphone app and even voice control via the Alexa assistant. All features are optional and fully customizable. The clock displays the time digit by digit – first the hours then the minutes – then the whole cycle is repeated. Using fade in/out effect and different tube backlight colors for hours and different for minutes, time reading is clear and simple.”

If the ONE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the ONE IoT voice controlled Nixie clock project play the promotional video below.

“The clock consists of several interconnected modules. Inside the main module (shield) is a RTC module for accurate timekeeping, a nixie tube power supply module, and an Arduino Nano / Every / 33 IoT board. A nixie socket is connected to the main module, a dedicated nixie tube is connected to the socket. The clock is compatible with 26 nixie sockets that support over a hundred different tubes. The time is displayed in rotation, starting with hours then minutes. For easier reading of the time the seconds have been disabled. You can also set different color of backlight for hours and different for minutes.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the IoT voice controlled Nixie clock, jump over to the official ONE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals