Nissan JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute unveiled

Nissan has taken its JUKE and created an off-road vehicle, the Nissan JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute, the car has been created to celebrate the launch of the Jule Hybrid.

The JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute and it comes with an interesting design that we previously saw in some images last year.

The JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute moved from design sketch to fully operational one-off vehicle following the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the release of the original concept images. Its unveiling previews the European introduction of the JUKE Hybrid this summer. The prototype has the production version’s hybrid powertrain at its heart.

Speaking about the decision to bring the JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute to life, Coralie Musy, Vice President, Brand and Customer Experience, Nissan’s AMIEO region, said: “The JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute represents our optimism and daring mindset. We are currently preparing an exciting new chapter of JUKE history in advance of the introduction of the new JUKE Hybrid in the summer. It will offer the excitement and agility customers would expect of our iconic crossover, with both improved performance and efficiency. The JUKE Hybrid Rally Tribute takes its playful character to a new level.”

