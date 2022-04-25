Nissan is testing new driver assistance technology (Video)

Nissan has announced that it is testing out some new driver assistance technology, and the carmaker is looking to improve collision avoidance and cut down on car crashes.

The company has unveiled a new ProPILOT Concept Zero test vehicle which you can see above, this is being used to test the car.

Nissan’s “ground truth perception” technology fuses information from next-generation high-performance LIDAR, radar and cameras. The technology can detect the shape and distance of objects, as well as the structure of the area surrounding the vehicle, in real time with a high degree of accuracy. Utilizing this information, it is possible for the vehicle to instantly analyze the current situation, judge and automatically perform required collision-avoidance operations. This technology can also detect slowed traffic and road obstacles in the distance and execute lane changes accordingly. Importantly, the technology can also provide increased support to drivers in areas where detailed map information is not available.

Takao Asami, senior vice president, leading global research and development, says: “Nissan has been the first to market a number of advanced driver assistance technologies. When we look at the future of autonomous driving, we believe that it is of utmost importance for owners to feel highly confident in the safety of their vehicle. We are confident that our in-development ground truth perception technology will make a significant contribution to owner confidence, reduced traffic accidents and autonomous driving in the future.”

