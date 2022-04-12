2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek revealed

Nissan has pulled the wraps off a new trim level for its Pathfinder, which was fully revised last year. The new trim level is called Rock Creek, and it comes with lots of off-road tidbits for those looking for style and capability. The Rock Creek version is only available in four-wheel drive.

Key features of the Rock Creek include off-road-tuned suspension with a 5/8-inch suspension lift. The SUV rolls on 18-inch beadlock-style wheels with standard all-terrain tires. It also features a tubular roof rack with a 220-pound capacity and a unique front fascia with a dark grille and mesh insert. The Rock Creek also has plenty of badging, signifying it’s a special version and unique leatherette fabric seats.

The seats have orange contrast stitching, as do the steering wheel, instrument panel, center console, and door panels. The Around View Monitor also features an off-road mode, and the SUV comes standard with a tow hitch receiver and harness. It can tow 6000 pounds, and Nissan throws in second-row captain’s chairs. The engine produces 295 horsepower and 270 pound-foot of torque. Pricing is unannounced, but the Rock Creek Pathfinder will go on sale late this summer.

