Nissan Hyper Punk concept car unveiled

The Nissan Hyper Punk concept car is the latest design in the new Nissan Hyper range and one of the coolest-looking cars they have unveiled recently. The Nissan Hyper Punk features a unique design that would look good in a Sci-Fi movie.

Nissan will be showing off the new Nissan Hyper Punk car along with the other new design in their Hyper Range at the Japan Mobility Show which takes place in Japan on the 25th of October.

According to Nissan, this new concept car is designed for artists, content creators, influencers, and anyone who “embraces style and innovation”, the car comes with a unique design both inside and out.

Internally, the car boasts design elements inspired by origami, reflecting traditional Japanese aesthetics. This results in an interior where the digital realm and artistic expressions coalesce. A notable feature allows the car’s cameras to capture surrounding vistas and, using AI, transform them into manga-inspired visuals or custom graphic designs, tailored to the owner’s liking. This visual content is then showcased on a trio of screens encircling the driver, crafting an ambiance where the tangible world and the metaverse intertwine.

The car is designed to be a traveling hub of creativity, the car’s interior ensures uninterrupted internet access and facilitates connections to passengers’ devices and artistic tools, empowering them to gather data or craft while in transit.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan Hyper Punk car over at Nissan’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out what design elements of this vehicle Nissan will use in future vehicles.

Source Nissan



