Nissan Hyper Tourer concept car unveiled

We previously saw the Nissan Hyper Urban and the Nissan Hyper Adventure concept cars and now Nissan has unveiled the Nissan Hyper Tourer which is its latest concept design.

The exterior, which conveys a sense of the comfort within, is composed of smooth body panels and sharp character lines that demonstrate traditional Japanese beauty, and its imposing appearance harmonises with the surrounding landscape. The sides flow diagonally from the front to the rear fender for higher aerodynamic performance and the impression of the smooth drive resulting from the combination of EV and autonomous drive. The white waistline serves as a headlight and signature lamp, while the kumiko-patterned wheels and the soft, straight body line create a premium feel beyond the concept’s class.\

The spacious interior is made possible thanks to the Nissan EV Technology Vision, which consolidates compact components and high-energy density all-solid-state batteries to create innovative car packaging. The result is an ultra-low center of gravity, which when combined with the vehicle’s advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel control system produces smooth and flat acceleration and deceleration. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury, while the flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping create a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused.

You can find out more details on the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept car over at Nissan at the link below, this new concept and the other concepts will be shown off at the Japan Mobility Show from the 25th of October.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals