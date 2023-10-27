Nissan Hyper Force concept unveiled at Japan Mobility 2023

Nissan unveiled its latest concept car at Japan Mobility 2023, the Nissan Hyper Force concept, Nissan also showed off some of its other interesting concept cars at the event that we saw previously.

We previously saw the Hyper Punk concept, the Hyper Tourer concept, the Hyper Adventure concept, and the Hyper Urban concept and now we have the new Nissan Hyper Force concept.

Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “All five concept cars showcased today are symbols of the future and embody our founding spirit of ‘daring to do what others don’t’. We have advanced our EV innovations, moving beyond mobility to create a more sustainable world. The EVs symbolize our future of creating a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world for everybody without compromising on passions and dreams. Through the power of innovation, Nissan is creating a future where everyone can enjoy the excitement of mobility.”

The exterior design, with its wide and planted proportions, is a blend of sleek curves merging seamlessly with bold geometry that reflects the performance underneath. Incorporated throughout the design are elements, such as on the front and rear lamps, that pay homage to Nissan’s high-performance cars.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan Hyper Force concept car over at the Nissan website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what Nissan has planned for the future.

Source Nissan



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals