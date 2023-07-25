Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 from Gran Turismo movie heads to auction

The new Gran Turismo movie is scheduled to launch in August and now one of the cars from the movie is headed to auction, a Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3. The car is being auctioned with Silverstone auctions on the 25th of August.

The Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 from the Gran Turismo movie is expected to fetch between £225,000 and £275,000 when it heads to auction next month, more details are below.

A piece of Hollywood and Nürburgring history, this outstanding Nissan GT-R race car is one of the star cars from the film ‘Gran Turismo’ (to be released in cinemas on August 11th) but is also the most successful GT-R R35 GT3 still in private hands.

The Silverstone Auctions estimate for the sale of this special Nissan at the Silverstone Festival on August 25th is £225,000 – £275,000.

The film tells the evocative and true story of a bedroom gamer to real time GT racer and Le Mans 24HRS driver, Jann Mardenborough, who wins the competition to climb the ‘stairway to heaven’ with Nissans Academy programme, ending the hopes of his contemporary gamer hopefuls. ‘Gran Turismo’ the film is based on the global GT Academy franchise and focuses on the story of Jann Mardenborough. This car is not only central to the film and can be seen in all of the promotional material but also is an important part of the real GT Academy story.

You can find out more information about the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 over at Silverstone Auctions at the link below. It will be interesting to see how much the car fetches at the auction next month.

Source Silverstone



