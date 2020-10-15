Nioh 2 Darkness in the Capital expansion launches

Tom Lee Creative Director at developers Team Ninja has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the launch of the new expansion for Nioh 2, Darkness in the Capital which is now available to play. Darkness in the Capital is part of the Nioh 2 Season Pass and Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition and to use this add-on you will need a copy of the Nioh 2 base game.

“Venture back in time to the capital city of Kyoto and join forces with legendary heroes, including Japan’s foremost demon slayer and history’s most powerful Onmyo mage. Together with your new allies, face the yokai threat and discover a mysterious connection between the distant past and the troubling present.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“While The Tengu’s Disciple brought the protagonist to the end of the Heian Period (794 – 1185), our latest chapter brings them dead center into the middle of this era. We hope that by experiencing events from Japan’s past in the world of Nioh, you can all gain an even more detailed picture of the series’ lore. Instead of merely expressing this unique mythology simply via dialogue and text, we wanted to take all of our players that braved their way through the main game on a brand new and extensive adventure throughout these three DLC expansions.”

To learn more about what you can expect from the Nioh 2 expansion by following the links below.

Source : Sony : Nioh 2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals