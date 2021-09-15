Nintendo Switch will now work with Bluetooth headphones

Nintendo has released a software update for their Nintendo Switch console, the update comes with the ability to pair Bluetooth audio devices with your Switch.

This feature has been one that Switch owners have wanted for some time and it means that your can now use your Bluetooth headphones with your Switch.

When using Bluetooth headphones with the Switch you will be limited to using two wireless controllers, the new feature will not support Bluetooth microphones.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDu pic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

You will only be able to pair one device to the Switch at once, but you will be able to save up to 10 different devices to the system, more details below.

Important Up to two wireless controllers can connect to a Nintendo Switch system while using Bluetooth audio. You will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device.

Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game.

Note Only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system.

Bluetooth microphones cannot be used.

You may experience audio latency depending on your Bluetooth device.

You can find out more information about the new software update for the Switch console over at Nintendo at the link below.

Source Nintendo, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals