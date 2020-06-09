Nintendo Switch pressure sensitive stylus pen $40

A Kickstarter campaign to launch a pressure sensitive pen for the Nintendo Switch handheld console has successfully raised over $130,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Colors Live Switch stylus and its companion applications.

“Making Colors! has been an incredible journey. From my first experiments with the Nintendo DS hardware, to founding my studio in San Francisco, and most importantly, to every day see all the amazing things that YOU create in it.

Now we are finally taking Colors Live to the Nintendo Switch. By launching on Kickstarter, we can crowd-fund what we need to manufacture the first batch of the Colors SonarPen and finish the development of Colors Live. In fact, some of you will be able to test the Colors Live prototype as soon as the campaign ends!”

“Colors Live is a powerful and fun painting game for Nintendo Switch that comes bundled with the super-responsive Colors SonarPen. It is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Nintendo 3DS game “Colors! 3D”. Whether you are a seasoned artist or people new to digital painting, we think you are going to love it!

If you are as excited as I am about this, I hope you will consider backing the campaign and sharing it with your friends. Help us make this project as good as it can be, and I think it will be truly special!”

Source : Kickstarter

