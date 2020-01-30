Nintendo Switch is the companies third most popular console

The Nintendo Switch has been a very popular console for Nintendo and it is now more popular than the SNES.

Nintendo have now sold a total of 52.48 million units of their Switch console and this means it has now become the third best selling console from Nintendo to date.

The Switch has taken the third place spot from the SNES, it is below the WII and the NES, the SNES sold a total of 49.1 million units.

Nintendo sold a total of 10.81 million units of the console in the fourth quarter of 2019 bringing the total consoles sold to 52.48 million. The company saw an increase of around 15 percent on sales of the console over the same time last year.

