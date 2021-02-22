Nikon Z6 II camera firmware update unlocks 4K 60 fps recording



Nikon has released a new firmware update for its camera together with the Nikon Z 6II Essential Movie Kit which is now available to preorder priced at around $3,000. The new firmware will be available to download in a few days time, from February 25, 2021 version 1.10 will be available for both the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II and will also bring enhancements to to Eye-Detection AF functionality. The firmware update also adds 4K/60p support to the Nikon Z6 II’s recording options, although using the new 4k option will fix your image area at the DX-based movie format and movie quality will be fixed to Normal.

“The Nikon Z 6II offers ultra-high-quality video at any frame rate. It delivers exquisite 4K footage oversampled from 6K with full-pixel readout. In-camera five-axis optical Vibration Reduction works together with electronic VR for rock-steady shots. And Atomos open protocol is supported to enable seamless integration of the included Atomos Ninja V.”

“Benefit from flexible monitoring and recording in edit-ready ProRes and DNxHR formats. Record in 4K 10-bit with N-log. Or simultaneously record uncompressed 8-bit 4K/UHD movie files to the memory card and the Atomos. A power adapter is included, as is a caddy for your hard drive.”

Source : Nikon : Engadget

