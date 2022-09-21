Nikon Z NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 ultrawide-angle zoom lens

Photographers equipped with cameras in the Nikon Z mount system range might be pleased to know that Nikon has this week announced the availability of its new NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 ultrawide-angle zoom lens. Specifically designed for the Nikon Z mount system the new lens offers focal range of 17 to 28 mm range with a fast constant maximum aperture of f/2.8.

Nikon Z 17-28mm lens

“This lens not only offers the excellent portability achieved with a total length of approximately 101 mm and a weight of approximately 450 g, but also provides superior optical performance. Adoption of two ED glass, one Super ED glass, and three aspherical lens elements delivers stable resolution throughout the zoom range.

The lens responds well to a variety of scenes and subjects for a broader range of expression utilizing the unique perspective afforded by an ultrawide-angle lens, as well as the fast f/2.8 maximum aperture and 0.19-m*2 minimum focus distance that enable dynamic expression to emphasize the primary subject.”

Nikon ultrawide-angle zoom lens features :

Coverage of the ultrawide-angle 17-mm to wide-angle 28-mm range of focal lengths makes this lens the perfect choice for a wide variety of scenes and subjects, including street photography, landscapes, and portraits.

The fast constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the zoom range allows for natural bokeh expression and reduces the effects of camera shake when shooting in low-light conditions.

The compact and lightweight design with a total length of approx. 101 mm and weight of approx. 450 g provides excellent portability.

Offers the shortest minimum focus distance* 1 among full-frame/FX-format NIKKOR Z wide-angle zoom lenses — just 0.19 m, allowing users to get close to their subjects for dynamic expression.

among full-frame/FX-format NIKKOR Z wide-angle zoom lenses — just 0.19 m, allowing users to get close to their subjects for dynamic expression. Provides high-speed AF and supports smooth focusing, even when shooting moving subjects and video.

Equipped with a stepping motor (STM) for extremely quiet operation and fast response.

Incorporates a control ring, to which settings such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned — realizing quiet, smooth operation even during video recording.

Support for linear MF drive* 2 enables smooth focusing.

enables smooth focusing. Designed to suppress focus breathing so that changes in the angle of view when focus is adjusted are reduced.

The length of the lens barrel remains constant when zooming. This makes it easier to maintain balance during shooting, while also making the lens safer to carry.

Designed with consideration for dust- and drip-resistance*3, and an antifouling coating applied to the front-most lens element.

“In an effort to make the lens easier to use with video recording, the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is equipped with high-speed AF control that realizes smooth focusing, even with moving subjects, plus a stepping motor (STM) and control ring that achieve even quieter and smoother operation.

The NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 offers a fast constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 in a compact and lightweight body, yet is affordable. This ultrawide-angle lens is easy to carry around, both in town and while traveling, allowing users to enjoy expressing themselves through images as intended.”

Source : NNews



