As well as introducing their new Nikon ACULON T02 binoculars, Nikon is also announced the launch of the new Sportstar Zoom 8-24×25 binoculars. The Nikon Sportstar Zoom binoculars feature a portable and compact body, and employ a zoom lever on the top of the body which enables smooth 8-24x zooming, and the focusing ring can be operated while looking through the binoculars during observation.

All lenses and prisms in the Sportstar Zoom are multilayer-coated for brighter images and the lightweight binocular design is available in three different colours, dark blue, white and black.

“For sporting events in 2020, Nikon is introducing these Sportstar Zoom binoculars as an ideal compact model for sports spectating, allowing anyone to enjoy them while watching various sports. Also, the Sportstar Zoom binoculars are ideal for nature-watching and many other kinds of outdoor activities.”

Features of new Nikon Sportstar Zoom 8-24×25 binoculars include :

– Compact and lightweight

– Unique zoom lever designed for extra-smooth 8-24x zooming

– Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

– All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images

– Designed for comfortable fit and easy handling

– Available in three body colors (dark blue/white/black)

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals